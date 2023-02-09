Tony Garcia has been charged with the 1981 murders of Rachel Zendejas and Lisa Gondek. (Ventura County District Attorney’s Office)

A Ventura County man has been charged with the cold case murders of two Southern California women in the 1980s.

The suspect, Tony Garcia, 68, is accused of killing Rachel Zendejas, a Camarillo resident and Lisa Gondek, an Oxnard resident, said the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office.

Authorities say Garcia allegedly kidnapped, raped and murdered Zendejas on Jan. 18, 1981. Her body was found in a carport on the 700 block of Mobil Avenue in Camarillo. She was 20 years old at the time of her death.

Garcia is also accused of murdering Gonek on Dec. 12, 1981. Gonek’s body was discovered after an apartment fire was reported on the 1200 block of Gonzales Road in Oxnard. She was 21 years old when she died.

Her body was found in a bathtub inside the apartment, authorities said.

Both cases went unsolved for over 40 years until in 2004, Garcia was linked to the murders using DNA analysis, officials said.

Tony Garcia in an undated photo from the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office.

Rachel Zendejas in a photo from the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office.

Lisa Gondek in a photo from the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office.

Tony Garcia in a recent photo from the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office.

Garcia was arrested on Feb. 7 and charged with two counts of murder. He made his first court appearance on Thursday and has an arraignment hearing scheduled for Feb. 23.

“After more than four decades, justice is finally coming to the families of Rachel Zendejas and Lisa Gondek,” said Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko. “As this case demonstrates, murder charges can be brought at any time and there is no statute of limitations for homicides. We thank the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, the District Attorney’s Bureau of Investigation, and the Oxnard Police Department for never giving up on finding Rachel and Lisa’s killer.”

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about Garcia or these cases is asked to contact the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Bureau at 805-383-8704 or email coldcase@ventura.org.

Garcia is currently being held in the Ventura County Jail without bail.