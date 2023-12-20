A Ventura County man was arrested and charged with murdering his mother with a hammer and attacking his father.

Scott Goldberg, 21, faces charges of murder and assault with a deadly weapon in the death of Alison Marshall, 63, according to the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office.

On Nov. 19, deputies responded to a home on the 200 block of Mayfield Court in Thousand Oaks just before 11 p.m.

At the scene, authorities found two victims, one of whom was suffering from “significant and life-threatening injuries,” deputies said.

Investigators said Goldberg allegedly first struck his mother upstairs, bludgeoning her in the head.

Hearing the screams, Goldberg’s father attempted to run upstairs to help his wife, but Goldberg turned towards his father, went down the stairs, and struck him with the hammer, authorities said.

Scott Goldberg, 21, was arrested after allegedly attacking his parents with a hammer on Nov. 19, 2023. (Ventura County Sheriff’s Office)

The victims were rushed to Los Robles Hospital for treatment.

Marshall suffered multiple skull fractures and a brain injury. On Dec. 1, after nearly two weeks hospitalized, the woman died from her injuries.

Goldberg was taken into custody at the scene.

During a court appearance on Wednesday, Goldberg pleaded not guilty to the charges and denied all special allegations against him.

He was charged with murder and assault with a deadly weapon including the special allegations of use of a deadly weapon (hammer), crime committed with great bodily injury, crime involving great violence and being armed with and using a weapon at the time of the commission of the crime.

He is scheduled to appear on Feb. 28, 2024, at the Ventura County Superior Court. He remains in custody without bail.