The suspect, Michael Seidman, in a photo provided by the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office.

An alleged DUI driver who struck and killed an elderly man in Thousand Oaks has pleaded guilty to manslaughter charges.

The suspect, Michael Seidman, 41, is accused of driving under the influence during a deadly collision, according to the Ventura County District Attorney.

On Oct. 17, 2020, Seidman was driving near Erbes Road and Hauser Circle when he crashed nearly head-on with another driver, 88-year-old Fred Rosenberg.

Rosenberg was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries two days after the crash.

Authorities discovered Seidman had both alcohol and marijuana in his system at the time of the crash.

Seidman pleaded guilty to charges of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and driving a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license.

His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Jan. 24, 2023.