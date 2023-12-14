A Ventura County man was sentenced to jail in connection with the death of a puppy he stole from a shelter.

The suspect was identified as Miles Matthew Berry, 34, of Newbury Park by the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office.

On the morning of June 9, 2022, Berry broke into Paw Works, an animal rescue shelter in Camarillo, authorities said.

Inside, he grabbed a German Shepherd puppy named Pretty Girl. Surveillance video captured Berry hitting the puppy as she resisted being taken from her kennel.

A few hours later, the puppy was discovered on the 101 Freeway running between cars. She was gravely injured at the time, authorities said. Due to the severity of her injuries, the puppy was later euthanized.

A few months later, on Sept. 4, 2022, Berry returned to the shelter outside of business hours. Security video captured him tampering with a surveillance camera and turning it away at one point.

An alarm sounded at the store and Berry fled the scene, officials said. No animals were taken at the time.

Investigators identified and arrested Berry on Sept. 28, 2022.

On Nov. 9, he pled guilty to charges of cruelty to an animal and felony commercial burglary over $950. He also admitted to the special allegation that the crime involved great violence.

On Thursday, Berry was sentenced to 180 days in Ventura County Jail and 24 months of formal probation. As part of his probation terms, Berry is prohibited from owning any animals.

Miles Matthew Berry, 34, in a booking photo from the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office.

A restitution hearing is also scheduled for Jan. 16, 2024, at the Ventura County Superior Court.

“The tragic loss of Pretty Girl has left a hole in the hearts of many at Paw Works and within the surrounding community,” said Ventura County Deputy District Attorney Nadia Aboujawdah. “I am pleased to see the defendant is being held accountable for his actions, and hopeful that this conviction brings some peace and closure to those who loved and cared so deeply for Pretty Girl. We will strive to continue protecting our local businesses while sending the message that the mistreatment of innocent animals in this community will not be tolerated.”