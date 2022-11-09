A Ventura County man was sentenced to 610 years in prison for the molestation of a 6-year-old girl over several years, according to the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office.

Travis Edward Martin, 37, of Santa Paula, was sentenced on Tuesday for seven counts of lewd or lascivious acts with a child, using a child for the production of pornography, and the possession of child pornography.

The charged crimes occurred in both Ventura and Orange Counties between 2019 and 2021.

Martin was a friend of the victim’s family who molested the girl in Anaheim, Mono Lake and at his Ventura County home, officials said.

Martin has previous convictions for child molestation, according to the DA’s Office.

He was arrested for “similar crimes” in 2006 and is known to volunteer at a church in Ventura, according to authorities.

“We are pleased with the jury’s verdict and the judge’s sentence in this case, which accurately reflects the harm caused by the defendant’s horrific crimes,” said Supervising Deputy District Attorney Rafael Orellana, who prosecuted the case. “The 610 years to life sentence will serve to protect our community and demonstrates that there is zero tolerance for the sexual abuse and exploitation of children.”