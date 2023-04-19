Jason Armenta, 22, in a photo from the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office.

An Oxnard man was sentenced to prison Wednesday for the murder of a rival gang member.

Jason Armenta, 22, was sentenced was found guilty of first-degree murder and attempted murder and will face anywhere from 50 years to life in prison.

Armenta was found guilty of murdering Cristobal Gonzalez on April 26, 2022, according to the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office.

Authorities said Armenta’s crimes were “committed for the benefit of a criminal street gang.”

On April 4, 2021, authorities said Armenta drove into a residential neighborhood in south Oxnard in search of rival gang members.

When Armenta spotted Gonzalez near a playground area, authorities said he parked and exited his car before running towards Gonzalez and firing numerous rounds from a semi-automatic handgun.

Gunfire struck Gonzalez in the head and nearly struck a second victim, officials said. Gonzalez died from his injuries a few hours later. The second victim was unharmed.

“Gang violence harms our community,” said Melissa Suttner, the Senior Deputy District Attorney who prosecuted the case. “Armenta’s conduct killed one person but put the lives of an entire residential neighborhood in danger. We will continue to fully prosecute these crimes to help keep our communities safe.”