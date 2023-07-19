A minister and former teacher in Ventura County has been charged with multiple felony counts of child abuse, including accusations that he tried to meet up with a 15-year-old girl for sex.

Barry Fike, 67, of Fillmore, was arrested on Monday following an investigation by the Ventura County Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force.

Fike, a minister at Fillmore Church of Christ, pleaded not guilty to all charges during his arraignment Wednesday.

He became the subject of an investigation only days ago, when he allegedly started communicating online with a person he believed to be a 15-year-old girl.

“The conversations were sexual in nature and Fike allegedly shared explicit photos of himself with the victim, who was actually an undercover officer,” the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

Fike has previously taught at Oaks Christian High School in Westlake Village, as well as served as a visiting professor at Pepperdine University. He is not currently teaching at either schools, the DA’s Office said.

Fike is due in court again on July 27, but remains in custody at this time with bail set at $150,000.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the case is urged to contact Supervising District Attorney Investigator Terrance Dobrosky at 805-383-4779.

The chatroom where the explicit conversations were held did not have any safety features in place to ensure a person’s age and Dobrosky said these types of chatrooms often expose children to “potential exploitation as predators take advantage of the limited oversight.”

Local law enforcement agencies urge parents to keep tabs on their children’s online activity and educate them about the risks and danger of interacting with strangers online.