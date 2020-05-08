Ventura County modifies coronavirus health order, allowing some businesses to reopen

Ventura County has modified its “stay well” order and is allowing some businesses to reopen Friday, aligning with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s plans for the state.

Lower-risk businesses that are allowed to reopen with curbside pickup include some retail companies like clothing stores, bookstores, sporting good stores and florists. Related manufacturing and supply-chain businesses are also being allowed to resume amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“We are at a turning point because of the community’s incredible compliance with social distancing and the sacrifices of individuals and businesses,” County Executive Officer Mike Powers said in a news release. “These efforts have saved lives, helped prevent the spread of the virus in our community and put us in a position to move forward gradually and safely in reopening our economy.”

Powers said that even though some restrictions are being lifted, it is important that residents continue to practice social distancing and that businesses make modifications to lower the risk of exposure.

The county released of guidelines for businesses before they can reopen:

The business must be a part of the designated industries permitted to reopen by the state and the county. Employers and owners must perform a detained risk assessment of the business in accordance with state guidelines. Employers and owners must have a worksite-specific COVID-19 prevention plan and have it posted at the business. Employers and owners must implement disinfectant protocols for the business in accordance with the California Department of Public Health. Employees must be trained on how to limit the spread of COVID-19, including how to screen themselves for symptoms. Businesses must agree to have an on-duty employee responsible for monitoring compliance to the plan. Businesses must post a compliance hotline flyer in a prominent location that is visible to the public and employees. Employers and owners must complete an attestation form at www.vcreopen.com and confirm they meet all requirements to reopen.

Officials reminded employers that those who need to self-isolate because of coronavirus are encouraged to stay home.

As of Thursday, the county had a total of 631 coronavirus cases while the death toll remained at 19.