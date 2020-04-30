Ventura County, Newport Beach officials praise beachgoers for social distancing as Newsom is expected to close beaches

An aerial image of Newport Beach that was released by police on April 30, 2020.

Officials in Ventura County and Newport Beach on Thursday defended beachgoers’ actions last weekend as Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to announce a new order to close all California beaches.

The first heat wave of the year brought crowds out to cool off along open stretches of coast last weekend, but most who showed up to Newport Beach and beaches in Ventura County were practicing social distancing, officials in both areas said.

Personnel from the Newport Beach Police Department and Newport Beach Fire’s Lifeguard Operation Division patrolled beaches last Friday, Saturday and Sunday and found that, by and large, people were complying with physical distancing rules aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19.

“It was our personal observation, and that of our officers, that the overwhelming majority of Newport Beach residents and visitors were families or practicing social distancing,” a joint statement from the heads of both agencies read.

A photo of Newport Beachgoers on April 25, 2015. (Newport Beach Police Department)

That was evidenced not just on the ground, but during air patrols as well, according to the statement.

Some clusters of people were found not to have been physically distancing from others. But in those instances, police officers and lifeguards simply reminded and educated individuals on the importance of following the measure, officials said.

The agencies noted that while photos showed some beachgoers in close contact, aerial images taken at the peak of attendance — about 2:30 p.m. Saturday — demonstrate more broadly what officers saw across seven miles of coast.

The pictures they released show sparse crowds of people dotting the beaches, appearing to keep at least six feet of distance from others.

In Ventura County, officials praised residents and visitors for doing a “great job” of adhering to the “keep moving” guidelines that were set forth at area beaches before last weekend.

People there were allowed to walk, run, swim and surf, so long as they didn’t congregate or linger. Items like coolers, beach chairs and tarps were prohibited to encourage visitors to not lay out in the sand. Parking lots and bathrooms were also shut down to the public.

“We were able to capture beach density with our drone which really painted the picture that we did not have crowds at our beaches. As a county, we clearly did it the right way,” City of Port Hueneme Police Chief Andrew Salinas said.

He added:”We did receive complaints of people upset that we had our beaches open because of what they were seeing on TV in other counties. If people came to the beach, they would have seen how there was order and people were safely enjoying their time.”

Officials had previously thanked Ventura County residents for adhering to guidelines during the weekend heatwave.

The statements released from Newport Beach and Ventura County officials comes as Newsom is expected to announce Thursday that all beaches in the state will be closed effective Friday. That’s according to a memo distributed to the membership of the California Police Chiefs’ Association.

At his daily coronavirus briefing on Wednesday, Newsom said a decision on beach closures would come as late as Thursday.

On Monday, the governor singled out Orange and Ventura county beaches — specifically Newport Beach — as examples of what should not be happening as the state tries to cope with the virus, working toward its phased-approach of reopening the state. Newsom said such scenes, should they continue, could impede California’s efforts to mitigate the virus’ spread.

And, he also urged residents to stay home despite the summer-like weather, saying, “This virus doesn’t take the weekends off, this virus doesn’t go home because it’s a beautiful sunny day around our coasts.”