Ventura County now vaccinating residents 65 and older against COVID-19

A UCLA nurse prepares a syringe of the COVID-19 vaccine at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in this undated photo. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Ventura County is now allowing residents 65 and older to get vaccinated against COVID-19, officials announced Tuesday.

Previously, Ventura County had only made the vaccine available to those aged 75 and older, in addition to health care workers and those in skilled nursing facilities.

The age group expansion brings the county to the same vaccine allocation phase as nearby Los Angeles and Orange counties.

Ventura County has so far administered more than 98,850 doses, with nearly 13,000 more vaccine appointments scheduled this week, according to county data.

People who sign up to get the shot will have to show an identification document verifying their age or place of work when they arrive for their vaccine appointment, county officials said.

Seniors can click here and scroll to the bottom of the page to book an appointment. Those who don’t have internet access or need help signing up can call 805-477-7161 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Ventura County Fairgrounds, South Oxnard Public Health and Goebel Adult Community Center in Thousand Oaks are all meant to be vaccinating seniors, but no appointments were available Tuesday afternoon.

Besides county-operated vaccination sites, residents can get the shot at these Albertsons, Pavilions or Vons pharmacies:

Residents could sign up here to be notified when more vaccine appointments are available.

Those who get vaccinated will receive an email with a link to register for their second dose, according to the county appointment site.