Nearly 3,700 businesses register to reopen in Ventura County as total number of coronavirus cases tops 900

Nearly 3,700 businesses have registered to reopen in Ventura County as the region heads toward recovery amid the coronavirus crisis, officials said Friday.

As of Wednesday evening, dine-in restaurants and in-store shopping were allowed to resume in the county after meeting eased criteria from Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office.

The county is the first in Southern California to get approval to move into accelerated Phase 2 of the governor’s plan.

Business owners and residents alike expressed excitement about being able to enjoy more spaces in the road to recovery.

“We’ve got a long way to go, but we’ve hit some big milestones this week,” County Executive Officer Mike Powers said Friday.

Before reopening, businesses must register with the county to make sure they can meet social distancing requirements and have a coronavirus plan in place.

The county on Friday reported 29 new coronavirus cases and one additional death, bringing the total number of positive cases to 912 COIVD-19 and increasing the death toll to 30.

Public Health Director Rigoberto Vargas noted that the increase in cases was to be expected as testing capacity has increased dramatically in the last few weeks.

With three new testing sites opening this week, officials are now averaging testing 600 people a day, while nearly 800 people were tested at the county’s nine sites on Thursday, Vargas said.

As of last week, anyone in the county can get tested, regardless of whether or not they have symptoms, and Vargas urged people to get tested.

Most beaches, parks and trails in the county have been open for active use, with some restrictions. While parking lots remain closed in these areas, bathrooms have reopened after being deemed essential, Supervisor Kelly Long said Friday.

Ahead of Memorial Day weekend, officials earlier this week announced the closure of the popular Punch Bowls/Santa Paula Canyon trail for two weeks beginning Saturday. They have urged residents to enjoy the outdoors, but to do so safely and while maintaining social distance.