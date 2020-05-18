Ventura County moves forward with reopening after Newsom eases criteria

Ventura County officials on Monday said they are moving forward with reopening after Gov. Gavin Newsom announced he is easing criteria for jumpstarting the economy.

The new requirements change rates for new cases and hospitalizations and removes all death rate requirements, and under those criteria, 53 of California’s 58 counties can restart their economies, the governor said.

County Executive Mike Powers said county officials have been in communication with the state and will apply to further reopen under the new guidelines. He explained that it is up to each county’s health officer to move forward with allowing more businesses to reopen and that Dr. Levin will make his case to the Board of Supervisors during a special meeting Tuesday morning.

Ventura County has already allowed retail businesses as well as manufacturing and logistic companies to reopen. Additionally, childcare facilities, office spaces, full-service car washes, pet grooming businesses, landscaping and gardening businesses, outdoor museums and open galleries were also allowed to reopen.

Companies must first register to reopen on the county’s emergency response website.

As of Monday Ventura County has a total of 825 coronavirus cases, but the death toll remains at 25, said Rigoberto Vargas, the county’s public health director.

Every resident in the county can now get tested for free at two sites, one in Oxnard, and one in Newbury Park.

In total there are nine testing sites in the county, and three more will open as officials work to expand capacity.

So far, more than 17,000 residents have been tested countywide, and with the new sites opening up, officials hope to be able to test more than 1,600 people a day.

