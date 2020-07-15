Ventura County officials hold coronavirus briefing as number of cases surpasses 4,600

Ventura County officials on Wednesday are expected to hold a coronavirus briefing as the total number of cases in the region has surpassed 4,600.

As of Tuesday, the county has a total of 4,619 cases with 53 deaths. Oxnard, the county’s most populous city, has a total of 1,616 coronavirus cases.

Currently, 95 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 in the county, with 29 in intensive care.

The county has greatly expanded free testing to anyone who has “the slightest suspicion” of having COVID-19 or has been exposed to someone who has tested positive.

Testing is offered countywide at drive-up testing sites, urgent care locations and two sites operated by the state. Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 90,000 people have been tested in the county.

Ventura County was the first in Southern California to get the green light to reopen shopping areas and indoor dining in restaurants. But earlier this week, Gov. Gavin Newsom rolled back reopenings across the state and ordered all Southern California counties to halt indoor activities at restaurants, gyms, places of worship, personal care facilities and malls.

