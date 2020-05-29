Ventura County further eases restrictions to outdoor spaces

Breaking news update: Ventura County officials on Friday further eased restrictions at parks and beaches, allowing sitting and sunbathing after those spaces were previously reserved for exercise only.

Previous story: Ventura County officials are set to provide an update on the coronavirus crisis Friday afternoon as the city of Ventura further eases restrictions to some outdoor spaces.

Starting Friday, parks and beaches in the city are open for passive use, including sitting and sunbathing, after previously being reserved for exercise only.

Additionally, parking lots and public bathrooms will begin to reopen gradually, starting with the parking structure on Harbor Boulevard and the Marina Park lot.

Large gatherings will still not be permitted in these areas and social distancing must be followed. Beaches in other cities and operated by the county remain open for active use only.

Paradise Falls in the Thousand Oaks area of Wildwood Regional Park will be closed starting Friday after overcrowding and trash issues.

Earlier this week, Ventura County’s public health department allowed car parades for graduations and other celebrations, while participates are still required to follow distancing guidelines and practice safe driving.

Last week, the county was the first in Southern California to get the green light from Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office to move into accelerated Phase 2 of the state’s recovery plan. Dine-in restaurants and and indoor shopping resumed just in time for Memorial Day weekend.

Most California counties were allowed reopen barbershops and hair salons, with modifications, earlier this week, and places of worship were allowed to reopen for religious services.

Neighboring Los Angeles County, which has remained the epicenter of the coronavirus in California, was also allowed to reopen restaurants, barber shops and salons on Friday.

As of Thursday, Ventura County had a total of 1,062 coronavirus cases and 32 deaths, according to the public health department.

