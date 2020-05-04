Ventura County officials expand coronavirus testing

Officials in Ventura County expanded coronavirus testing to symptomatic and some asymptomatic people who meet certain criteria.

Starting Monday, free testing is available at nine sites throughout the county, with two reserved for frontline and essential workers, officials said.

One of the two criteria must be met to be eligible for testing in Ventura County:

Exhibit symptoms for COVID-19, including cough or shortness of breath, or two of the following symptoms: fever greater than 100.4F, chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell. Be an asymptomatic close contact of a person who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Asymptomatic close contacts may be tested up to to times, both at the beginning and end of a 14-day quarantine period. “If they are positive at the first test, they do not need to be re-tested at 14 days,” officials explained in a news release.

A close contact is defined as a person living or staying at the same residence as a person who is positive, being an intimate sexual partner with a positive case, staying within 6 feet for more

than 10 minutes while the positive person is not wearing a mask, or having direct contact for

any amount of time with the body fluids or secretions of the positive case, officials said.

As of Sunday, more than 10,800 residents had been tested in the county, and officials hope to get more people tested.

County Executive Officer Mike Powers on Friday said he hopes to get 4,000 people a week tested in the county.

Additionally, epidemiologists are working on a new contact tracing program to help identify and notify people who have been in contact with a person who has tested positive for coronavirus. The measure will be discussed at the Ventura County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday.

As of Sunday, the county had a total of 566 coronavirus cases with 19 deaths.

Over the weekend, officials continued to praise residents for abiding by social distancing guidelines while visiting local beaches, which remain partially open.

