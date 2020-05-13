Ventura County officials hold COVID-19 briefing as death toll increases for 1st time in nearly 2 weeks

Ventura County officials are set to provide an update on the ongoing coronavirus crisis as the death toll from the respiratory illness increased for the first time in nearly two weeks.

As of Tuesday, 21 people have died from COVID-19 complications in the region and there are a total of 700 cases countywide. Fatalities remained at 19 for 12 days before increasing.

Earlier this week, officials said they are planning on further expanding testing as the county tries to meet requirements set by the state in the road to reopening.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has said that he wants counties to be able to test 1,300 people a day, but at its highest point, Ventura County has tested nearly 700 people, Health Officer Robert Levin said Monday.

So far, officials have tested 13,930 people countywide and hope to get even more people screened.

As the county allowed low risk retail businesses to reopen for curbside pickup last week, more than 400 have applied online to do so, County Executive Officer Mike Powers said Monday.

He encouraged businesses who have not yet been allowed to reopen, like dine-in restaurants, to be prepared to do so.

