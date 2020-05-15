Ventura County officials provide coronavirus update

Ventura County officials are set to provide an update on the coronavirus crisis and how they are responding to the illness.

As of Thursday, there were a total of 748 coronavirus cases with 25 deaths in the region.

Nearly 15,000 people have been tested countywide and 488 people have recovered.

Ventura County has allowed low-risk retail stores along with child care facilities, office spaces, full-service car washes, pet grooming businesses, landscaping and gardening businesses, outdoor museums and open galleries to reopen. Businesses hoping to reopen can register to do so on the county’s website and must provide a COVID-19 response plan.

On Wednesday, County Executive Mike Powers said businesses that fall under the next phase of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s road to recovery can start getting ready to reopen, but that high benchmarks need to be met before they are allowed to do so.

