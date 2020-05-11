Ventura County officials provide coronavirus update as region starts to reopen

Officials in Ventura County are set to update the public on the latest coronavirus figures and their response to the pandemic as the region slowly starts to reopen.

On Thursday, the county announced a new public health order that allowed some low-risk retail businesses, including florists bookstores, toy stores and sporting good stores, to reopen for curbside pick up and with restrictions. Additionally, related manufacturing and logistics businesses were also allowed to resume.

Each business looking to reopen must first apply to do so online and check off a list of requirements.

The plan aligns with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s protocols for reopening the state.

California is currently in Stage 2 of the governor’s plan, which also includes reopening schools, child care, offices and limited hospitality and personal services. Stage 3 includes reopening movie theaters, religious services as well as more personal and hospitality services. The last step, Stage 4, includes reopening areas that pose the highest risk, like Concert venues, conventions and sports arenas, and represents the end of the stay at home order statewide.

While neighboring Los Angeles County is starting to ease restrictions on the outdoors, Ventura County reopened parks and beaches to outdoor recreational activity weeks ago, and officials continue to praise residents for abiding by social distancing guidelines while getting much-needed exercise.

As of Saturday, the county had a total of 666 coronavirus cases, while the death toll remains at 19.