Ventura County officials provide coronavirus update

Ventura County officials on Friday are expected to provide an update on the coronavirus crisis and how they are working to curb the spread of the illness.

During the county’s last briefing Wednesday, Health Officer Dr. Robert Levin, said he he won’t issue an order mandating the use of cloth masks, unlike officials in other Southern California counties have.

While Gov. Gavin Newsom was mulling the possible closure of all California beaches after a spring heat wave drew large crowds in some areas, Ventura County officials said their residents abided by social distancing guidelines while visiting open parks and beaches in their area.

“We were able to capture beach density with our drone which really painted the picture that we did not have crowds at our beaches. As a county, we clearly did it the right way,” City of Port Hueneme Police Chief Andrew Salinas said earlier this week.

Newsom eventually issued the closure of beaches in Orange County, where images of crowded beaches, piers and boardwalks caused a stir last weekend.

As of Thursday, there are 535 total coronavirus cases countywide with 18 deaths.

Ventura County officials continue to tout their relatively low coronavirus tally and thank residents for doing their part.

“Our COVID-19 incident numbers are some of the very best in the state and that’s because of he work that you’re doing,” county executive officer Mike Powers said Monday.

