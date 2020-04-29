Ventura Co. health officer says he won’t issue countywide mask order

Breaking news update: Ventura County’s health officer said Wednesday that he won’t issue a countywide order mandating the use of cloth masks.

He lays out his reasoning here.

Previous story: Ventura County officials on Wednesday will provide an update on the coronavirus crisis.

Earlier this week, officials commended residents who they say followed social distancing guidelines while visiting the county’s beaches and parks that were partially open during a weekend heat wave.

County CEO Mike Powers said the number of coronavirus cases and deaths remains low in the county thanks to residents following health orders.

As of Tuesday, Ventura County had 508 total cases of COVID-19, while the death toll remained at 17.

More than 9,500 people have been tested in the county so far and a little more than 5% of tests processed were found to be positive, according to health officials.

The county is working to expand testing capacity, Powers said Monday.

