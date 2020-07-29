Ventura County officials to give update on coronavirus cases a week after reporting troubling surge

Ventura County health officials are expected to give an update on coronavirus in the region Wednesday, a week after they reported a troubling spike in cases over the past six weeks.

Seventy people have died of COVID-19 and a total of 6,893 infections have been recorded in the county as of Tuesday, marking more than 8,000 additional cases in just the last week. On July 22, health officials said the county could face a strain on hospital resources with a continued surge.

“It is very serious. We’re very concerned about the hospitals, as this increases does tax their resources,” Steve Caroll, the county’s emergency medical administrator, said.

But Carroll said local facilities were “fully capable of handling his current surge.”

Wednesday’s new conference will shed light on whether that continues to be true given the more than 8,000 additional cases recorded since health officials described a concerning spike last week.

California on Wednesday saw another record high in the number of coronavirus-related deaths recorded in a single day, according to the Los Angeles Times‘ tracker.

