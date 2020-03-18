Ventura County orders residents 75 and older to shelter in place until April 1 amid coronavirus pandemic

A microscope image shows 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. (National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases)

All Ventura County residents aged 75 and older were ordered to shelter in place at their homes through the end of the month starting Wednesday as officials worked to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Those 70 and older who suffer from chronic health conditions were also ordered to stay at home, officials announced Tuesday.

The orders come after California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Sunday urged those 65 and older as well as people with chronic health conditions to isolate themselves at home.

Ventura County officials on Tuesday also ordered all bars, nightclubs, wineries, breweries, gyms, theaters, bowling alleys, arcades and live performance venues throughout the county to close starting Wednesday.

Restaurants will only be allowed to offer food through delivery or for pickup, county officials said.

Both Los Angeles and Orange counties have issued similar orders to limit gatherings.

“The intent of this order is to strengthen the steps the County of Ventura has already taken to protect our residents and particularly the most vulnerable in our population from COVID-19,” Ventura County Health Officer Robert Levin said in the public health order.

Those found in violation of the new orders can face a fine or time in prison, officials said.

The orders go into effect at 12:01 a.m. March 18 and will remain in place until 11:59 p.m. April 1.

There have been 10 people who tested positive for coronavirus in Ventura County, according to the Ventura County Health Care Agency. At least 193 have been tested as of Tuesday.

Health officials have emphasized that “social distancing” is the best tool to slow down the spread of the coronavirus in the absence of a vaccine.

Those 65 and older, pregnant women and those with underlying health conditions are believed to experience more severe symptoms if they’re infected with the virus, according to public health officials.