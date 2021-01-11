1 arrested after Ventura County pursuit leads to weapons, ammunition and drug seizure

Police seized an array of weapons, drugs and ammunition from Simi Valley man Saturday after he led authorities on a pursuit that began in Ventura County and ended in Los Angeles County, officials said.

Carl Mullins, 61, is seen in booking photo provided by the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department on Jan. 10, 2021.

Ventura County sheriff’s deputies initiated the chase in the area of Rocky Peak Road and Santa Susana Pass Road in Simi Valley after Carl Mullins, 61, refused to pull over for traffic violations.

Mullins then led authorities east into Los Angeles County, where California Highway Patrol officials assumed the pursuit, the Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

The chase ended in the area of Havenhurst Avenue in the city of Encino, where Mullins was arrested. He was suspected to be under the influence of narcotics, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department said.

After a search of Mullins’ vehicle, police found nearly 300 grams of methamphetamine, 30 grams of heroin, more than 600 grams of marijuana, 42 individual Suboxone packets, drug paraphernalia and a large sum of cash, officials said.

Mullins also had a fraudulent California driver’s license, a switchblade knife and a stun gun, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Following Mullins’ arrest, authorities served a search warrant on his home in the 7000 block of Thompson Lane, where police found more drugs, a threaded barrel pistol capable of accepting a silencer, a semi-automatic rifle, a handgun and ammunition, officials said.

Mullins was booked into a pre-trial detention facility and is being held on $310,000 bail.