Ventura County reports 549 more cases of coronavirus for 4-day period including Fourth of July weekend

An empty beachfront in Ventura, Calif. that would typically be packed with people on July the 4th. Most beaches and beach parking are closed from the 3rd through to the 7th of July 2020 as California fights rising COVID-19 infections. (Brent Stirton/Getty Images)

Ventura County health officials on Monday reported another 549 new cases of coronavirus and the deaths of three more patients, which were confirmed Thursday through Sunday.

Beaches and indoor restaurants were required to be closed over the Fourth of July weekend in accordance with state recommendations last week. While illegal fireworks were widespread across the Southern California region, organized shows were required to be canceled along with the closures of bars, breweries, tasting rooms and wineries.

The county’s shoreline mostly stayed clear of crowds; photos of the shoreline near Ventura Pier and Point Mugu show few, if any, beachgoers.

But cases continue to rise in Ventura County. The past four days saw the deaths of another three patients — a 89-year-old woman, 62-year-old man and 93-year-old man, health officials said. Fifty-five COVID-19 patients have died.

In total, 76,400 people have been tested and 3,789 tested positive for coronavirus, according to health officials. Currently, 88 people are being hospitalized for the virus and 30 are being treated in the intensive care unit.

Of the more than 3,700 people infected, 2,029 have recovered, officials said; another 1,710 patients remain under quarantine.

In mid-June, Orange and Ventura counties both saw a rise in hospitalizations following the reopening of restaurants and some other businesses for the first time in months, according to the Los Angeles Times. Last week, an outbreak at a farmworker housing facility in Oxnard led to at least 95 people testing positive.