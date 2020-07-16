Ventura County sees coronavirus spike among farmworkers after outbreak at housing complex

Farmworkers account for 7% of the nearly 5,000 positive coronavirus cases in Ventura County after an outbreak at a farmworkers housing complex, officials said Wednesday.

Before an outbreak at the Villa Las Brisas, a housing complex that provides agricultural employers with temporary housing for their workers, these essential workers made up 2% of the county’s overall case count, according to Rigo Vargas, county director of public health, during a media briefing at the agricultural Limoneira Co. in Santa Paula.

Since then, 204 agricultural workers have tested positive. Seven of those 204 are housed in a hotel under care with mild symptoms and are expected to be released tomorrow, Vargas said. Only one person will remain under care because of their ongoing symptoms. That person will remain under care until they are symptom-free for three consecutive days, he said.

“COVID is rampant in Ventura County as in many other counties and in our nation,” Vargas said.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.