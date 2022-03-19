An investigation is underway after a Ventura County sheriff’s deputy fired on a vehicle in Thousand Oaks early Saturday morning.

It happened around 5:05 a.m. on the 3000 block of Rollings Avenue, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies initially responded to the area for a report of a catalytic converter theft.

The shooting happened following a brief pursuit of a dark gray 4-door Nissan Sentra, the Sheriff’s Department said. The driver of the vehicle allegedly drove in the direction of a deputy, which led to the shots being fired.

The deputy was uninjured and the suspect drove off and is still outstanding. It’s unclear at this time if the suspect was injured in the shooting.

Anyone with information about the suspect vehicle or the suspected shooter is urged to contact the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office at 805-765-0426.

The incident is under investigation.