Carmen Ramirez, shown in this undated photo provided by Ventura County, died after she was struck by a car in Oxnard on Aug. 12, 2022.

Carmen Ramirez, chair of the Ventura County Board of Supervisors, died Friday night after she was struck by a pickup truck.

“Chair Ramirez was a pedestrian involved in a vehicle accident in Oxnard and passed away this evening,” the county announced on Twitter. “We extend our heartfelt condolences to her family, loved ones, and her City and County community.”

Ramirez, 73, was hit by a 2020 GMC Sierra at about 6:40 p.m. near the intersection of West Seventh and South A streets in downtown Oxnard, the Oxnard Police Department said in a press release.

She was walking in a crosswalk, police said.

After she was hit, she was taken to a local hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

The driver of the Sierra, a 38-year-old man, stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

Ramirez previously served on the Oxnard City Council for 10 years, and she also served on regional organizations like the Ventura County Air Pollution Control District and the Southern California Association of Governments.

An attorney, she was president of the Ventura County Bar Association in 1998 and was elected to the State Bar Board of Governors from 2005 through 2008.

When she was named chair of the Board of Supervisors, she became the first Latina to do so, the Camarillo Acorn reported.

“We are all in shock and words cannot express the enormous void that will be felt after the devastating loss of my dear friend Carmen Ramirez,” Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin said on Twitter. “Our community has lost a champion for those whose voices would be otherwise unheard. Our thoughts are with her family and friends.”

U.S. Rep. Julia Brownley also mourned Ramirez on Twitter, calling her one of the “most loved and admired citizens” of the county.

“Carmen was my friend, and I cannot put into words what this loss means to the many people who were fortunate to know her. My heart is broken. She loved her community passionately, and she will always be remembered fondly for her kindness, her warmth, and her smile,” Brownley wrote.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Cpl. Andrew Pinkstaff at 805-385-7750 or at andrew.pinkstaff@oxnardpd.org.