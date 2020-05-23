Ventura County welcomes back some indoor dining and shopping over Memorial Day weekend

A customer shops at Vom Fass in Ventura after the store was allowed to reopen on May 21, 2020. (KTLA)

Over Memorial Day weekend, Ventura County is bringing back dining at restaurants and shopping inside stores for the first time in several weeks.

As of Friday evening, the county has reported 912 known cases of COVID-19 and 30 deaths.

The mass reopening of businesses closed over COVID-19 risks comes with a certain set of restrictions in accordance with state health guidelines. Stores and restaurants must have exterior-facing entrances, giving outdoor shopping centers an advantage over indoor malls. And they must practice increased infection control and cleaning measures, make masks available to employees and do health screenings on them before work among other new conditions.

Businesses have to register to reopen by filling out paperwork. Ventura County has provided a list of these forms organized by industry, from food packing and manufacturing to dining and real estate.

On the form for in-dining restaurants, for example, businesses must state how they will screen employees for COVID-19-like symptoms. They are also asked to stop pre-setting tables, disinfect tables and chairs after every use and consider installing new air filter systems among other recommendations.

Retail therapy, dining returns

Arguably one of the county’s largest shopping centers, the Camarillo Premium Outlets, reopened Saturday. The outlets feature 160 retailers, many of them offering discounted designer pieces.

The shopping center has released a statement outlining what new measures are in place due to COVID-19, from increased infection control and cleaning practices to screening of employees.

Another outdoor mall, The Collection at Riverpark in Oxnard, reopened a handful of stores by Friday while keeping many closed to further prepare. REI, Urban Outfitters and The Container Stores are among a dozen establishments now allowing customers.

“While the shopping center remains open and operating, certain stores may need to make the difficult decision to modify hours or close,” The Collection said in a statement, explaining there’s been a reduction in hours and among other new measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Further north, in downtown Ventura, more than two dozens establishments have fully reopened in a popular area near Ventura Pier — among them a surf shop, thrift store and a handful of restaurants and bars, according to a list from a local tourism website.

this view tho! 😍😎



You can find a list of downtown ventura businesses that have re-opened here: https://t.co/HmNe2mw8mW — we will update this page daily!

Ventura among first counties to reopen

Ventura County was the first county of its size in California to get state approval for reopening restaurants, stores and other establishments as part of moving further into Stage 2. The state has created a 4-stage plan for reopening — dubbed California’s Pandemic Resilience Roadmap — with the last stage being the comeback of concert venues and nightclubs.

After the county won state approval Wednesday, nearly 3,700 businesses registered to reopen by Friday. Among them are office spaces, car washes, outdoor museums, galleries and pet groomers.

“We’ve got a long way to go, but we’ve hit some big milestones this week,” County CEO Mike Powers said on Friday.

Meanwhile, although public parks and beaches have been reopened for days, the county continues to keep their bathrooms and parking lots closed. People can only visit these areas for “active use” like walking and swimming, not lounging or setting up picnics, officials have said.

If you're heading to a City park/beach this weekend, please continue to follow our limited closure guidelines: https://t.co/QuMZkeTKtP . While restrooms, parking lots, & playgrounds remain closed, you CAN enjoy outdoor recreation as long as you #keepitmoving.

On Saturday, Orange County also got approval to reopen while neighboring Los Angeles County has lagged behind with its share of about half the state’s known COVID-19 cases and a much denser population and infrastructure than its more suburban Southern California neighbors.

To reach each stage and reopen accordingly, every county must meet requirements regarding rates of infection and hospitalizations. That includes holding less then 25 new cases per 100,000 residents in the past 14 days, having the hospital resources and capacity to handle a surge of at least 35% in COVID-19 cases and establishing testing sites within a 30- to 60-minute drive to 75% of residents.

Other requirements for reopening are explained on the state’s COVID-19 website here.