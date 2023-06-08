A 54-year-old woman from Santa Paula has been arrested for stealing more than a quarter million dollars from her employer over a period of three years, authorities announced earlier this week.

Tina Louise Torres faces 17 felony counts of grand theft and eight felony counts of making, forging and altering documents.

The 54-year-old was employed by Limoneira Federal Credit Union as a manager, with responsibilities that included bookkeeping. “While employed, Torres used her position of trust to embezzle money and forge documents to defraud Limoneira Federal Credit Union,” a news release from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office stated.

Investigators believe that Torres stole over $250,000 from the credit union between Jan. 2016 and Aug. 2019, when her theft was discovered by a company audit and her employment was terminated.

After a lengthy investigation by VCSO’s Major Crimes – Financial Crimes Unit, Torres was arrested in Ojai on June 5. She was booked at the pre-trial detention center and bail was set at $40,000.