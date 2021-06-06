Ventura High School apologizes for inappropriate ‘most likely to’ labels

Ventura High School is facing backlash over what some students say are inappropriate “most likely to” labels in the school’s 2021 yearbook.

The high school had covered the student superlatives with stickers before issuing the yearbooks, but students quickly discovered they were able to remove them and see the captions underneath, which some considered hurtful.

School officials have apologized and the district has issued a statement, saying that they will be reissuing an updated yearbook to all their students and will be conducting a training for the principal and district staff that oversee the journalism and yearbook groups.

Erin Myers reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on June 6, 2021.