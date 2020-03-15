Ventura High School student athlete and Sheriff’s Explorer fatally struck by truck while on training run

A 16-year-old Ventura High School runner and Ventura County Sheriff’s Office Explorer Scout died Saturday at a hospital from injuries he suffered when he was struck by a work truck on a sidewalk while out for a training run earlier this week, officials said.

Austin Gambill, 16, of Ventura, pictured in an undated photo provided by the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

Austin Gambill succumbed to his injuries Saturday morning, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said in a written statement.

He was out for training run about 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday when he was hit, according to the Ventura Police Department.

“As officers arrived on the scene, they learned that the juvenile appeared to be on the sidewalk when the truck went up on the curb and struck the juvenile,” police said in a written statement.

Gambill was taken to a hospital for treatment, where he clung to life until Saturday, officials said. The involved driver remained at the scene, and intoxicated driving was not initially suspected.

Gambill was in the 10th grade and a member of Ventura High School’s track and field and cross country teams, according to the Ventura Unified School District.

He also served as an Explorer at the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office’s Headquarters Post, the agency said.

“We are deeply saddened to report that Austin passed away this morning, as a result of the injuries he sustained in the collision,” the department said in a written statement. “Numerous people from our agency and Ventura High School stopped by the hospital in support of Austin and his family. The family is extremely appreciative of all the support members of the department have given them, during this time.”

“Please keep the Gambill family in your thoughts and prayers, throughout this exceptionally difficult time,” the statement said.

A web page established to raise money for Gambill’s treatment prior to his death had raised more than $50,000 as of Saturday afternoon. On it, loved ones described Gambill as “sweet,” “smart,” and “funny,” as well as a great older brother.

The Ventura Unified School District issued a statement the day after the collision.

“This accident profoundly saddens us, and we are holding the student’s family close in our hearts,” it read. “Our team of counselors were available to provide social and emotional support as needed today at VHS and will continue to do so.”