A man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after he was involved in a crash that injured a 66-year-old man in Ventura on Monday.

At approximately 5:49 p.m., California Highway Patrol authorities responded to reports of a collision on US 101 northbound, south of the Johnson Drive off-ramp, involving a Dodge Charger and an Acura SUV, according to a CHP news release. When they arrived, CHP says they found an Acura that was severely damaged and facing the wrong way down a concrete and brush embankment.

After a preliminary investigation, police determined that both vehicles were traveling northbound on US 101 when the Charger collided into the Acura, causing the Acura to spin out of control across the traffic lanes and onto the embankment where it collided with a light pole and a concrete wall.

Multiple witnesses helped provide first aid to the driver of the Acura, 66-year-old Majid Lashkari of Ventura, until emergency personnel arrived to continue treatment. Lashkari suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital.

The driver of the Charger, 21-year-old Oscar Ramirez of Camarillo, was evaluated and later arrested for DUI violations. He was booked into the Ventura County main jail.

The crash is still under investigation.