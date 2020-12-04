Ventura man dies while running from deputies in Saticoy

Authorities are investigating after a 28-year-old man wanted on a felony warrant died during a foot pursuit in Saticoy Thursday evening.

The incident unfolded shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday in the 11100 block of Nardo Street, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Friday. The area is just outside city limits in east Ventura, in an unincorporated part of Saticoy.

Deputies with the sheriff’s gang unit were trying to contact Miguel Burciaga Jr. for a felony warrant, officials said in the news release. Burciaga immediately fled on foot, authorities said, and one deputy initially gave chase but lost sight of the suspect after he ran through the backyard of a nearby residence.

Another deputy reportedly saw Burciaga climb over the fence of a commercial business and go into a drainage area east of Saticoy. Burciaga continued running east into an agricultural field, the sheriff’s office said, while deputies monitored him from a distance.

Deputies then saw Burciaga fall while he was still in the agricultural field, according to the sheriff’s office. The deputies then spent several minutes trying to gain access to the property and reach Burciaga, according to the news release.

When they made contact with the suspect, the deputies found Burciaga experiencing a medical emergency, authorities said. Deputies performed life-saving measures and requested the Ventura Fire Department and emergency medical services for assistance.

Burciaga was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. The cause of his death is under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office pending autopsy results from the Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call Detective Craig Hennes at 805-384-4722.