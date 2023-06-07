A 40-year-old man from Ventura has been sentenced to 30 years to life in prison in connection with two cases of child molestation, authorities announced this week.

Talaiasi Michael Grenville pled guilty in April to two counts of oral copulation of a child 10-years-old or younger.

His crimes date back to 2014 when one victim reported Grenville had molested her. Charges in that case were not filed due to a lack of evidence, but in 2018, a second victim came forward with similar allegations.

“After a thorough investigation, Grenville eventually admitted to molesting both victims while being interviewed by police,” according to a news release from the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office.

The 40-year-old also pled guilty to one count of assault with a deadly after a 2019 incident in which he attacked his parents and siblings with a knife. He was sentenced to three years in prison for that offense, which will run simultaneous to his sentence in the child molestation case.

Talaiasi Grenville, 40, of Ventura was sentenced to 30 years to life on June 6, 2023, for two counts of child molestation. (Ventura County District Attorney’s Office)

“Though no punishment will fully compensate the victims for the profound harm they endured at the hands of the defendant, I am hopeful that today’s life sentence provides them with some measure of justice and reassurance that Talaiasi Grenville will never again harm a child,” Deputy District Attorney Benjamin Moreno, who prosecuted the case, said in the release.