Tyler Clark in a photo from the Ventura Police Department.

A Ventura man was sentenced to 11 years in state prison on Thursday for a hate-crime-motivated stabbing.

Tyler Clark, 34, was found guilty of charges including assault with a deadly weapon, a hate crime threat, and resisting, delaying, or obstructing a peace officer on Oct. 26, according to Ventura Police.

The stabbing took place on May 5, 2021, when authorities say Clark entered a Ventura convenience store and “began making racial slurs towards an African American man inside.”

Clark called the victim the N-word while making other threatening statements, said police.

Clark then pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim which led to a fight outside of the store, authorities said.

He was later arrested and taken into custody.

Clark was sentenced to 11 years in state prison and was also found guilty of the special allegation of causing great bodily injury. Clark also acknowledged that he had a prior strike conviction at the time.