Ventura police officer fatally shoots driver following pursuit

A pursuit driver was killed in a police shooting in Ventura Thursday night, authorities said.

The chase began in Oxnard shortly before 7:15 p.m., said Sgt. Long with the Oxnard Police Department.

Long could not confirm why police initially began chasing the driver.

Ventura police said the driver was armed, but they did not say with what type of weapon.

Ventura police assumed control of the pursuit after it went onto surface streets in their jurisdiction, around 7:20 p.m.

It’s unclear what led up to the deadly gunfire.

In a news release, Ventura police say the suspect’s vehicle “was disabled” in the area of Seaward Avenue and Harbor Boulevard at about 7:30 p.m.

Aerial footage of the scene shows a BearCat, an armored police vehicle, was involved in a collision with a sedan. The BearCat came to rest perpendicular to the roadway with its front end in the side of the car, which appeared pushed toward a fence.

Police say the driver exited his vehicle and was shot by an officer. It’s unclear what prompted the officer to use deadly force.

The driver died at the scene, officials said.

Ventura police said they would not be providing further details on the investigation Thursday night.