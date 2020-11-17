Ventura police release bodycam video of officer fatally shooting suspect at end of car chase

The Ventura Police Department on Monday released body camera footage of an officer killing a shooting suspect after a car chase earlier this month.

Javier Magaña appears in a photo released by the Ventura Police Department in November 2020.

Javier Magaña, a 32-year-old Oxnard resident, died after Officer Joaquin Ortega, a 23-year veteran with Ventura police, fired at least seven rounds the evening of Nov. 5, according to the Police Department.

Oxnard police had been pursuing Magaña, who was a suspect in a shooting within their jurisdiction. But the chase continued onto the streets of Ventura, where local police took over.

Officers used spike strips to disable Magaña’s vehicle. He exited his car after it stopped near Seaward Avenue and Harbor Boulevard, police said.

The bodycam video released by police Monday shows an officer running with his gun drawn at Magaña. The incident escalated quickly, and the footage is unclear. But Commander Sarah Starr describes a spark seen in the video as a “muzzle flash from the suspect’s handgun.”

The man is seen briefly facing the officer.

“The suspect continues to turn toward the officer, pointing his handgun in the officer’s direction,” Starr says in the video.

The officer fires three rounds, and Magaña falls down. That’s when the suspect’s gun lands on the ground, Starr says.

Magaña apparently tries to pick up the weapon. But the officer fires four more rounds and the suspect falls for the final time. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities did not provide details about the Oxnard shooting linked to Magaña. His death remains under investigation.