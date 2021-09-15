Ventura police search for woman suspected of threatening girl walking to school

Ventura police released this image of the woman being sought in the incident.

Police released an image of a woman suspected of following and threatening a girl who was walking to school in Ventura on Wednesday morning.

The juvenile victim was in the area of Sanjon Road and Thompson Boulevard around 8 a.m. when a stranger approached her from behind and began yelling threats at her, according to a Ventura Police Department news release.

“In fear for her life, the student ran from the suspect,” the release stated.

The “terrorist threats” incident was reported to Ventura police and prompted a response from the department’s patrol officers, as well as school resource officers, according to investigators. A search of the area was conducted but officers were unable to locate the woman.

The girl was unharmed and left with her parents.

Police released an image of the woman they are looking for. She is described as being white, with dark hair and was attired in dark-colored clothing at the time of the incident. Her last known location was in the area of Sanjon and Thompson.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the case and anyone with information is encouraged to call Ventura police at 805-650-8010.