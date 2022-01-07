Ventura police seek driver in hit-and-run that left man dead

The Ventura Police Department is looking for the driver of a car that fatally struck a pedestrian Friday morning.

The victim, a man whose name and age have not been released, was found unresponsive in the eastbound lane of Harbor Boulevard between Sanjon Road and Vista Del Mar Drive shortly after 5 a.m., police said in a release.

“Fire and paramedic personnel rendered immediate medical attention, but the victim succumbed to his injuries as a result of the collision,” the release added.

Police believe a vehicle, the make and model of which has not been released, collided with the man and did not stop.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Traffic Investigator Kyle Halverson at 805-477-3767.

To report information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.