Ventura resident pleads guilty in roommate’s stabbing death

A Ventura resident pleaded guilty Wednesday to the killing of a roommate in 2019, officials announced.

Doyle Alan Johnson, 55, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and admitted to personally using a knife in the Aug. 29, 2019, killing of Audrey Evans, the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

Johnson and Evans, both from Ventura, were roomates when they engaged in an argument that turned into a physical confrontation, according to the DA’s office. During the confrontation, Johnson stabbed Evans multiples times, killing her.

Officers responded to the deadly stabbing at an upstairs apartment located in the 1200 block of North Ventura Avenue at 10:39 a.m. that day, and found Evans suffering from multiple stab wounds to the upper torso.

Authorities had previously described the suspect as a man, but on Wednesday indicated Johnson is a woman.

Johnson’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for March 5 and is expected to be sentenced to 28 years in state prison, the DA’s office said.

Johnson is currently being held in the Ventura County Jail without bail.

We're learning more details about a stabbing that left a woman dead in Ventura, including that the slaying occurred in a dilapidated building recently purchased by a public agency. Here's a look at the building and the suspect who was arrested. Learn more: https://t.co/otk7TKP9Bd pic.twitter.com/qb98RwnOlm — Ventura County Star (@vcstar) August 30, 2019