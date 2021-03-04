Ventura resident sentenced to 28 years in prison for killing roommate

A Ventura resident was sentenced Wednesday to 28 years in state prison for killing a roommate in 2019, officials said.

Doyle Alan Johnson, 55, pled guilty last month to voluntary manslaughter and admitted to personally using a knife in the killing of Audrey Evans, the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

On Aug. 29, 2019, Johnson and Evans, who were roommates, were engaged in an argument that turned into a physical confrontation, according to the DA’s office.

During the altercation Johnson stabbed Evans multiple times with a knife, officials said.

Officers responded to the deadly stabbing at an upstairs apartment located in the 1200 block of North Ventura Avenue at 10:39 a.m. that day, and found Evans suffering from multiple stab wounds to the upper torso.

Evans was taken to Ventura County Medical Center, where she died later that day.

