The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a report of an attempted kidnapping of a 14-year-old girl in Camarillo.

On Friday, sheriff’s deputies responded to a store on the 300 block of Arneill Road after the girl reported being approached and grabbed by a woman in a vehicle.

The girl was walking on Barry Street at North Glenn Drive when she was approached by a blue/gray SUV, the Sheriff’s Department said.

A woman in the passenger seat began talking to the girl and told her to approach the vehicle.

The woman then grabbed the girl by the hand and tried to force her into the vehicle. The girl struggled and was able to pull away and run from the area.

Investigators have identified the suspect vehicle as a 2020 or newer Cadillac or GMC SUV with Michigan plates.

The driver of the vehicle has been described as a heavy-set Hispanic man in his late 20s to early 30s with a black beard and black buzzed hair. The woman who grabbed the girl is believed to be a Hispanic woman between the ages of 40 and 50 with black hair who was wearing a black shirt. A third person who was in the rear passenger seat of the SUV has been described only as a man wearing a white shirt.

Anyone with information about the attempted kidnapping is urged to contact the Camarillo Police Department Detective Frank Corona at 805-388-5114. The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office is contracted to serve as the city of Camarillo’s police department.