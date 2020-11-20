Ventura woman pleads guilty to killing her 22-month-old son

A Ventura woman accused of killing her 22-month-old son pleaded guilty to repeatedly striking the boy and causing his death, officials announced Friday.

Jessica Navarro, 31, of Ventura, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder Thursday for killing her son, Guillermo Cortez, over four years ago, the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

On the morning of June 29, 2016, first responders were dispatched to Navarro’s residence for a call about an unresponsive child. When they arrived, medical personnel found the toddler lying lifeless in the master bedroom, the DA’s office said in the news release.

Navarro told told investigators at the time that Guillermo had fallen from his crib, prosecutors said.

The boy was transported to Ventura County Medical Center, where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries, officials said.

An autopsy later revealed that Guillermo had suffered severe internal blunt force injuries, which led investigators from the Ventura Police Department to question Navarro about her son’s injuries, the DA’s office said in a statement.

Navarro later admitted that she repeatedly struck Guillermo earlier that morning in 2016 because he was crying incessantly, prosecutors said.

Navarro is scheduled to be sentenced in the Ventura County Superior Court at 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 4, 2021. She will face a sentence of up to 15 years to life in state prison for this case. Until then, she will remain held at the Ventura County jail without bail.