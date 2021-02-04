Ventura woman sentenced after pleading guilty to killing her 22-month-old son

A Ventura woman was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for killing her 22-month-old son, officials announced Thursday.

Jessica Navarro, 31, pleaded guilty in November to second-degree murder after being accused of repeatedly striking her son, Guillermo Cortez, in 2016 and causing his death, the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

On the morning of June 29, 2016, first responders were dispatched to Navarro’s residence for a call of an unresponsive child, the DA’s office said.

They arrived to find the toddler laying lifeless in the master bedroom. He was transported to the Ventura County Medical Center, where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

The mother initially told investigators that Cortez had fallen from his crib, prosecutors said.

An autopsy revealed that the toddler had suffered internal blunt force trauma.

Investigators questioned Navarro, and she then admitted to repeatedly striking her child earlier that morning because he was crying incessantly.