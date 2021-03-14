‘Very unfortunate’: Ahead of return to indoor dining, owner finds Hollywood restaurant damaged after police clashes with protesters

A Hollywood restaurant owner found her storefront shattered Saturday after police in riot gear and dozens of protesters clashed, with several reports of vandalism at businesses.

“It’s just very unfortunate because everybody’s suffering obviously during the pandemic, but this is just — it takes a toll on you,” said owner of BIBIBOP Asian Grill, Diana, who was in tears to find out what had happened to the business ahead of Monday’s countywide return to indoor dining.

“We were gonna open dine-in Monday, so I was very happy we were gonna start having business again, then this happens,” she said.

Megan Telles reports from Hollywood for the KTLA 5 News on March 14, 2021.