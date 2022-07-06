At the Mid Valley Veterinary Hospital in Van Nuys, sadness has spilled over to the sidewalk outside.

Two veterinary technicians, young men who dedicated their lives to saving animals, were killed over the weekend in a violent crash in Winnetka.

On Sunday night, their speeding SUV crashed and rolled over on Vanowen Street near Corbin Avenue. It’s estimated that their vehicle was traveling at more than 65 mph in a 35 mph zone.

Three of the victims, including 22-year-old Steve Orellana of Reseda and 23-year-old Isaiah Sanchez of Northridge, were ejected from the SUV and killed.

They were best friends and coworkers at the vet hospital.

Isaiah’s mother told KTLA that her son loved saving animals and bonding with them. She said it took a “special person” to do the job her son did.

Idalia Orellano, Steve’s sister, said she was heartbroken upon hearing the news of her brother’s passing. She said the two were always looking to help animals and people in need.

Sanchez had just finished his training to become an EMT. Orellano attended Pierce College with his eyes set on becoming a zoologist.

Instead, neither men will see their dreams realized.

Friends and loved ones lingered outside the animal hospital Wednesday night and voiced their heartbreak that the two men who saved the lives of so many animals lost their own lives so young.

The two friends and a third person who died in the crash were not wearing seat belts at the time of the crash. A fourth person, the only person belted in, survived.

He said he lost consciousness during the crash. When he awoke, he was the only one left in the mangled vehicle.

Seven other people were injured in the multi-vehicle crash, including some who suffered severe injuries.

Mid Valley Veterinary Hospital is collecting funds to help pay for the funerals of Steve Orellana and Isaiah Sanchez. Those who wish to donate can call the business at 818-705-4585.