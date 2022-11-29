Authorities are searching for a suspect after a veteran was found murdered in the Los Angeles City College parking structure earlier this month.

The victim was a U.S. veteran who was homeless, but no further details of their identity were released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The deadly assault happened on the afternoon of Nov. 7. Deputies responded to the college parking structure located at 640 North Heliotrope Dr. around 2:06 p.m. and found the victim lying on the ground.

They were suffering from apparent stab wounds in the upper torso area, authorities said.

Emergency crews began life-saving measures, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are investigating the fatal incident and are asking for the public’s help.

Anyone with information is asked to call 213-229-1700. Anonymous tips can be submitted to L.A. Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.

The Sheriff’s Department will hold a press conference to discuss the homicide investigation Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau headquarters in Monterey Park.