Several Veterans Day events will be held across Southern California Friday to pay tribute to those who have served and are serving in our nation’s military.

Thousands of American flags, 2001 to be exact, are on display at the Covina Field of Valor Friday.

Sky5 flies over the Covina Field of Valor on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, 2022. (KTLA)

Veterans Day events will kick off at 11:23 a.m. with a U.S. Air Force flyover by four F-16 aircraft from New Mexico’s Holloman Air Force Base, according to the Covina Field of Valor website.

Covina Police Department Chief David Povero will then host a ceremony honoring our veterans at 11:30 a.m.

Veterans with military identification will be provided a free lunch, which will be served until 2 p.m.

The field, located at Sierra Vista Middle School at 777 E. Puente Street, closes at 8:30 p.m.

A few of the many other Veterans Day events around Southern California are listed below:

11:11 a.m. – 19th San Fernando Veterans Day Parade beginning at the corner of Laurel Canyon Boulevard and San Fernando Mission Boulevard in Mission Hills.

10 a.m. – Huntington Beach annual Veterans Day Ceremony and Car Show held at 2000 Main St.

10:50 a.m. – Veterans Day concert and air show at Richard Nixon Library and Museum at 18001 Yorba Linda Boulevard.

11 a.m. – 63rd Veterans Day celebration at Forest Lawn in Hollywood Hills. Available to stream live on Facebook.

11 a.m. – Anaheim Veterans Day ceremony at 241 S. Anaheim Boulevard.