Veterans to be honored with ceremonies across Southern California

Parades, ceremonies and other observances are being held in honor of Veterans Day across Southern California Wednesday. One of those events will be held at 11 a.m. at the Los Cinco Puntos memorial in Boyle Heights. This event is not open to the public.

A live and in-person event is being held for 100 people at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library. The days events begin at 9:30 a.m. and will include a program honoring all branches of our military and a flyover. The program can be watched virtually at www.youtube.com/reaganfoundation.

A Veterans Day parade will be held in the San Fernando Valley. Veterans will participate in a drive-thru event, which can be watched virtually at 11:11 a.m. at sfveteransdayparade.com.

Ellina Abovian reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Nov. 11, 2020.