A relaxed and smiling Vice President Kamala Harris took the stage in Los Angeles Monday, focused on the divisive issue of abortion rights.

She hosted the moderated event at the Nate Holden Performing Arts Center in Mid-City. Her visit comes as the nation’s attention turns to abortion rights in the wake of the United States Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, the landmark abortion rights legislation.

“It is extremely fragile, it will only be as strong as our willingness to fight for it,” the vice president said, stressing that those in support of abortion rights will need to remain loud and focused on the issue.

Harris said she has worked to protect reproductive rights across the country, insisting it’s not just about abortion — but about basic American rights.

“These are founding principles, that we as Americans hold dear: freedom and liberty,” Harris said. “And that means all of us are susceptible.”

For almost an hour, the vice president discussed the issue with Congresswoman Karen Bass and a representative from Planned Parenthood L.A. The conversation took place before a crowd of 400 supporters, including state and local leaders.

Although not a political event, Harris encouraged all those who support abortion rights to register to vote and make sure they throw their support behind like-minded candidates.

Outgoing Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti was in the building. He and mayoral hopeful Bass say abortion rights will be decided by those elected in just 22 days.

“There’s so much on the ballot, whether it’s here in California, literally the right to protect women’s health and women’s right to choose and and to safeguard abortion,” Garcetti said.

Bass, who is running against developer Rick Caruso, said the future of millions of women is in jeopardy with the Supreme Court’s ruling.

“We are not going to stop fighting — period, no matter what,” Bass said.